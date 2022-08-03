VIROQUA—Deborah “Deb” Freise, 65, of Viroqua, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse WI, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Deb was born on September 30, 1956, to Earl and Barbara (Roeske) White. She graduated from Marengo High School, Marengo IL, and went onto beautician school. She married James “Jim” Freise, of Marengo IL, on December 4, 1976. They later purchased a farm and moved to Viroqua WI in 1979.

She learned being a farm wife was never easy but the rewards of raising her family on the farm gave her a tremendous amount of joy. She retired from Vernon Manor Nursing home in 2016 after working 20 years in laundry and then housekeeping. In retirement she fully embraced her role as grandma and continued the family farm operation with Otto. Even though the farm was her place where she was most content; the time there with family and the wonderful neighbors made the years even more special.

Deb is survived by her children: Otto (Alicia) Freise, Becky (Tim) Solverson, and Louie (Sara) Freise; eight precious grandchildren: Lee and Waylon Freise, Andrew, Alex, and Austin Solverson, Jonathan, Lauren, and Jenna Freise; her brother, Howard (Shelly) White; sister-in-law, Darlene (Don) Fuller; brothers-in-law: William (Cindy) Freise and Ronald (Deborah) Freise; and nieces and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, on May 30, 2016; her parents; and father and mother in-law, William and Laura Freise.

Thank you to the oncology and palliative care team at Gundersen Lutheran and the care given at Bethany St Joseph nursing home these last few months. An extra special thank you to Chaplin Emma Blank for her friendship to Deb.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at VFW, 751 S Washington Ave, Viroqua WI, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. A short service will be at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Viroqua High School FFA, Disabled Veterans, or donor's choice. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.