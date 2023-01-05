Deborah “Deb” Jean Torrez, dedicated mother of two, grandmother of four and a friend of many, passed away on December 17, 2022, at the age of 56, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Deborah was born on October 1, 1966 in Abilene, Texas to Donna J. Nail and Facundo “Frank” Francisco Torrez.

She graduated high school in 1985 from Wagner High School on the Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

After high school, she joined the United States Air Force where she met her first husband and had two children. A son, Zaccry in 1988 and a daughter, Kylie in 1990.

Deborah married her second husband, Michael S. Wasserman on August 8, 1992. They were married for 15 years. Even though their marriage ended, they remained good friends.

Through the years Deborah enjoyed sewing, cooking, looking for thrift store treasures and spending time with family.

Deborah was a friend to so many and loved by all.

Deborah was a hardworking mom and grandmother. She was so talented at so many things.

She will be forever loved and missed, but will never be forgotten.She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father, “Frank” Facundo Francisco Torrez.

Deborah is survived by her mother, Donna J. Nail (Mark) of Tampa, FL, her stepmother, Alicia Torrez of California, three brothers: John Eric Torrez of Tuttle, OK, Matthew Lee Timmer of Tampa, FL, Johnathan Torrez of California. She is also survived by two loving children: Kylie Bertsch and Zaccry Bertsch, four beautiful grandchildren: Aubrey, Brecklynn, Kimber and Connor, and an endless amount of other family members and friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced by her family.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.