LA CROSSE—Deborah “Debbie” VanLin, 66 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Saturday May 6th, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Mary’s campus, in Rochester with family by her side.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St. La Crescent, MN, 55947 on Friday, May 12th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To read Debbie’s entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit, www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canine Companions (canine.org).