CHIPPEWA FALLS — Deborah Lynn (Tarnow) Niepow, 62, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1960, in Portage, Ind.

Graduating from Portage High School in 1978, she would later move to Park Falls, Wis. After working at various jobs for a while, she would again move, this time to Phillips, Wis., where her life was about to change.

On Labor Day in 1994, in the parking lot of her apartment building, she would find a tiny, hungry, scared white kitten. Being a cat lover, she immediately picked it up to comfort it. It was then that she met Larry Niepow, who also lived in the same building. She asked him to hold the kitten as she called friends to try and find it a home. Through the years, she remarked many times that when she saw how gentle Larry was with the kitten, she knew he was the one for her. This little kitten was the spark that lit a romance and eventually a life together that would last a wonderful 28 years and eight days.

In 1996, they would move to Chippewa Falls, Wis. She would continue her education by attending Chippewa Valley Technical College. On December 21, 1999, she graduated with highest honors with a degree in Records Management. Through the years she continued her education and in 2006 graduated with highest honors with a degree as an Administrative Assistant/Secretary from the Stratford Career Institute. In 2012, she would receive a medical Office Receptionist Certificate from CVTC. In 2014, the United Ostomy Association of America, Inc. presented her with a plaque that is given in memory of Robert Frye for her continuing support of the Chippewa Valley Ostomy Association members.

To her friends she wanted to be called “Deb,” but to Larry she was affectionately called “Debbie.” On November 29, 2006, Debbie and Larry were united in marriage in a small ceremony at the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Over the years, she had various hobbies. Crocheting was probably number one. Debbie would sit for hours with the crochet hook being a blur as it moved so fast. Of all the things she made, she kept very few for herself. Her enjoyment came from giving them to family and friends. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed the author Stephen King.

Cooking and baking were two things Debbie really excelled at. Her holiday meals were always special. She would spend hours baking dozens of cookies and different kinds of candy.

In the last few years as her physical ailments began to take their toll on her body, she turned to adult coloring. Using colored pencils, she created many beautiful pictures. She said it gave her a sense of peace, a calming effect. An artist with colored pencils. She fought a long and courageous battle to the very end. She will be missed by everyone.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Niepow; stepdaughter, Kristi King; and her children: Michael, and Logan; her step-son, Brain Niepow; her mother, Joyce Tarnow; her brother, Paul (Juanita) Tarnow, Jr.; niece, Nicole Tarnow; nephew, Raymond (Allison) Tarnow, Denver (Janet) Hollifield; great-nieces: Natalie, Katie, and Eva; a great-nephew, Everett; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Tarnow, Sr.

Per Deb’s request, no formal services will be held, but a Celebration of Life and a luncheon will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center, located at 1717 Devney Drive Altoona, WI, 54720.

