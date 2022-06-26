MADISON — Debra Ann Lorenz, age 68, of Madison passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Debra had many health issues, including cancer three times. She was born on June 23, 1953, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Reuben and Helen (Brandt) Lorenz.

Debra graduated from Luther High School in Onalaska. She went on to work as a secretary until the day she retired.

Debra enjoyed spending her time bird watching and enjoying the scenery on her parents’ 10-acre property on the Black River. She was very generous and made donations to various charities. Debra also loved reading an assortment of novels and magazines and she held a personal bible study every morning.

Debra is survived by her brother, Gary Lorenz. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Dennis Lorenz.

A private burial will take place at a later date at Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery in La Crosse.

Memorials may be made to Debra’s family c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

