Debra Ann Stiens will have a Celebration of Life, Burial of Ashes, in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah, WI on July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Lunch to follow 3:00 p.m. Carlton Super Club. Debra was born on February 4, 1967 and passed away on October 10, 2017. She is the daughter of Alvin and Charlene Stiens.