CHIPPEWA FALLS — Debra Herrick, 69, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, while resting at home after a brief illness.

On February 12, 1954, Debra was born to Doris (Gullickson) and Charles Trauba in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

She retired from working at ITW Deltar Fasteners after many years, and had previously worked at Chippewa Shoe Manufacturing and Lowater’s Auto Parts.

She enjoyed working in her garden, growing and picking strawberries, helping take care of farm animals and volunteering at Agnes’ Table and Food Pantry.

She spent time with her children, grandchildren, and great-nieces and nephew. She loved when the family was together taking family vacations to Florida, and Wisconsin Dells. She also enjoyed spending time at our family cabin in Clam Lake. She was a hard worker and always thought of others. Her family will all miss her holiday baking, Mississippi mud and peanut butter brownies. Above all, they will miss her everlasting love, selflessness, and presence.

Debra is survived by her sons: Troy (Kimberley) Herrick of Hatley and Shane (Trina) Herrick of Chippewa Falls; significant other, Larry Wold of Mondovi; sister, Carla Ford of Bloomer; brother, Scotty Trauba of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Dillon (Janelle) Herrick of Eau Claire, Alison (Alec) Chapman, and Chase Herrick, both of Chippewa Falls; great-niece “granddaughter,” Jade (Bryan) Sarauer; and great-grand-nieces/nephew: Lakyn, Rayne, Riverly, and Tyde Sarauer all of Bloomer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Samantha Rose Herrick.

The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with a meal to follow.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/debra-herrick.