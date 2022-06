LA CROSSE, Wis. — Debra J. “Debbie” Walling, 67, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of one’s choice. Debbie’s full obituary will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.