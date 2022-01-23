PALATINE, IL — Debra Jane Schaefer, 68, of Palatine, Illinois, died January 13, 2022, of COVID complications. Born March 4, 1953, in Parma, Ohio, to Robert and Genevieve (nee Gudaitis) Schaefer.

Debbie was a force of nature and widely known for her kindness, charity, and common sense. She was a pivotal leader of the La Crosse Horse Show. She won a State Fair 4-H Championship, and when just a teenager, drove a pony cart in Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. Though she went on Disability due to MS in mid-career, she found ways to serve society. She worked on her condominium’s Board of Directors and volunteered at the Buddy Foundation.Tiger and Sunny were her two Shiba Inu breed dogs she dearly loved, along with her Australian shepherd, Teddy Bear. Debbie was a supporter of the Midwest Shiba Inu Rescue Group. For her Presbyterian Church of Barrington IL, she helped prepare meals for Wednesday Night Alive; knitted many lap robes with the Prayer Shawl Group; and held a leadership role in their Stephen Ministry. She raised thousands of dollars by getting together The Tenacious Tigers! team for annual MS Walks. She was an affectionate pet sitter and a creative knitter of art scarves.

Her career started in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she grew up. After Central High School, she learned airline work in Kansas City and was employed by AB Dick selling computer software and hardware, and teaching classes on how to use them. Following working in Michigan, she moved to Palatine, taking a position with a company that programmed and supported Credit Union software. When it closed, Debbie and a partner began their own successful business, Beysch Consulting Group. She then worked for McGladry & Pullen until her MS required going on Disability.

She was predeceased by parents and her brother, Mark.

She is survived by his wife, Michelle and their children: Christopher and Melissa; also her sister, Karen Copper (Glen and son, Kaspar); her step-mom, Marie Schaefer; and stepbrother, Bill Erickson (Mona and children, Jean and Will); and stepsister, Joyce Felsheim (Jack and children, Elizabeth, Emily, Mary and John).

An outdoor memorial is being planned for warmer weather. Gifts in honor of Debbie’s memory are gratefully accepted at thebuddyfoundation.org or shibarescue.org.