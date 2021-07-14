ONALASKA—Debra K. “Debbie” Diderrich, 58, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse. Debbie was the wife of Don Diderrich, they shared 39 years together. She was born in La Crosse, WI to George and Grace (Reynolds) Rockwell.

Debbie loved the Lord and watched Pastor Hagee on TV every Sunday. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her cat Skulski, watching the Green Bay Packers. Debbie will be remembered for her beautiful soul and being a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was so thankful for the wonderful care she received from her husband Don.

Debbie is survived by her husband; children: Kathleen (Adam) Waldenberger, Kimberly (Justin) Walsh, Kala Diderrich, and Donavon Diderrich; and ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Online Condolences may be left at www.Fossumfuneralhome.com.