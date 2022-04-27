 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Debra Kay Hestekin

LA CROSSE—Debra Kay Hestekin, 61, of La Crosse, WI passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Private burial for family will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home.

