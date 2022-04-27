LA CROSSE—Debra Kay Hestekin, 61, of La Crosse, WI passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Private burial for family will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home.