LAFAYETTE—Debrah “Debbie” Kay (Hedrington) Koch, 63, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

She was born June 15, 1959 in Havre, MT. Debbie grew up in Chippewa Falls with her parents Dick and Judy (Goercke) Hedrington.

Debbie worked for several companies over the years, including Cray Research, Presto Industries, and Tender Care. She was also known by many for her bartending around the Wissota Lake area.

Debbie most loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved all her brothers and sisters and was not shy in letting them know, or saying “I love you” as they were walking out the door.

She felt truly blessed to have Becky as a sister who would drive her to Rochester when asked or any other task. As for her brother Mark, he was God’s greatest gift to her when he was born and every day after. He always looked after his big sister, and, she wants him to know, now it is her turn to look after him and she will gladly do so until they meet again.

She could be found hosting Packers parties on a Sunday, or heading up to Long Lake to spend a weekend at the family cabin. She enjoyed fishing, boxer dogs, and, most especially, her cats.

Debbie is survived by her brothers and sisters: Mark (Kathy) Hedrington of Chippewa Falls, Becky (Gordy) Drum of Altoona, Joyce Hedrington of Chippewa Falls, Rhonda Pederson of Chippewa Falls, Raleigh (Tammy) Hedrington of Chetek, and Gary Hedrington of Chippewa Falls; best friend, Connie Kinderman; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandma and grandpa Goercke.

Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.