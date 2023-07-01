Delbert H. Embke, 77, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at home with his wife by his side. He was born on October 9, 1945 in Black River Falls, WI and raised in Neillsville, WI, the youngest of four boys born to Herman and Nina (Gates) Embke.

Delbert could fix anything. If he didn’t have the tool, he invented it, which always worked. He could drive anything, dump truck, cement truck, semi-truck, log truck and anything in the gravel pit. At age 73, he overhauled a 1962 Allis Chalmers tractor. Most of all, Delbert liked to talk to people, even if he didn’t know them. He liked to make people laugh and smile and was a big joker, also. Delbert also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and dancing to old time music.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of 58 years; children: Catherine Morgan, Roger Embke and Cheryl (Dave) Rozmenoski; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron Embke; sister-in-law, Anita Embke along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; two brothers: Darrell Embke and Eugene Embke; one half-brother, Ernest Embke along with his father and mother-in-law: Bernard and Charlene Hansen.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S, La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of service.

