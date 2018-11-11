ONALASKA -- Delenor M. Pohl, 98, of Onalaska, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Road V, Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and 10 a.m. to time of services Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.