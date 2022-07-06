 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delfina Maria “Del Marie” Hemmersbach

Delfina Maria “Del Marie” Hemmersbach

CASHTON/SPARTA—Delfina Maria “Del Marie” Hemmersbach, of Cashton/Sparta, WI, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was surrounded by her loving family. She had unending faith that she was going to be with the Lord, and that brings great comfort to all who love her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on her grandson, Adam’s birthday, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St Mary’s Ridge) Catholic Church, rural Cashton at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the St Mary’s Cemetery immediately following the service. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the St Mary’s Ridge Church from 4-7 PM, with a Rosary starting at 4:00 pm. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 8th from 9 AM until the time of services, at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or to offer online condolences please go to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News