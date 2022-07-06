CASHTON/SPARTA—Delfina Maria “Del Marie” Hemmersbach, of Cashton/Sparta, WI, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was surrounded by her loving family. She had unending faith that she was going to be with the Lord, and that brings great comfort to all who love her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on her grandson, Adam’s birthday, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St Mary’s Ridge) Catholic Church, rural Cashton at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the St Mary’s Cemetery immediately following the service. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the St Mary’s Ridge Church from 4-7 PM, with a Rosary starting at 4:00 pm. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 8th from 9 AM until the time of services, at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or to offer online condolences please go to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.