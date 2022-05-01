Delia Johnson, 106, passed away at the Onalaska Care Center on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Delia was born on June 23, 1915, to Teresa and John DeRosso in Hurley, Wis. On July 11, 1932, Delia was married to Wilmer Johnson. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2001. A lifelong resident of Hurley, she moved to Onalaska in 2009 to be nearer her son and daughter-in-law.

In her younger years she was an avid bowler and loved to play cards (Smear). She was in the GIFA league for many years, and was always ready to play when her sisters called. Delia loved flowers and was especially proud of her African violets.

In her later years you would find her in her rocking chair either knitting or crocheting.

Beside her husband, Wilmer, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Duckworth; granddaughter, Susan Huotari; great-granddaughter, Melinda Huotari; sisters: Rita, Rena, Rosie, Erma; and brother, Albino.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Margaret) Johnson of Onalaska, Wis.; brother, Bruno DeRosso of Ironwood, Mich.; grandchildren: Roberta (Ross) Peterson of Pence, Wis., Carolyn (Chris) Carlson of Onalaska, Wis., Dawn (Rick) Morgando of St. Charles, Ill., Christine (Greg) Knaak of Bolingbrook, Ill., Debra Johnson of Lowell, Mich., Linda Newell of Barkersville, Ind., Jerry (Kathy) Duckworth of Belmont, Mich., Paul Duckworth of Holland, Mich., and special son-in-law, Leroy Johnson of Lowell, Mich.; 20 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Delia was a long time member of Salem Lutheran Church in Ironwood, Mich. Funeral and Burial will be held in Hurley, Wis., at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.