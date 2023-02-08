WEST SALEM—Delmar D. Pettis, 90 of West Salem passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street Onalaska. Pastor Jon Schmidt will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.For a complete obituary or to share online, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.