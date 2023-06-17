HOLCOMBE — Delmar J. Schmitt, 86, resident of Holcombe, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Delmar was born on Sept. 25, 1936, the son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Ethel (Anderson) Schmitt.

He attended Gilman High School. Delmar married Dorothy Komanec on Aug. 8, 1959, in Gilman. He was a foreman for Asphalt Road Construction for over 30 years.

Delmar served as a transport medic in the United States Army; he served most of his service in Germany. He was a member of the Lions club and the local VFW. Delmar was a strong intelligent personality, he lived life to the fullest his way and was known for his quick German wit and playful smile.

Some of Delmar’s passions in life included traveling, from Alaska to snow birding in warmer climates. Delmar enjoyed Ford trucks, hunting, fishing, his bird dogs, boating and water skiing, snowmobiling and flying-he was a pilot.

Delmar was gifted in playing both accordion and piano. Delmar and his wife Dorothy had their own band called the doubleDs and played at many square dancing events and other entertainment functions. They built their home in Lake Holcombe and enjoyed the “lake life,” hosting many family and friends celebrations. He is survived by his wife Melissa, his children Delette “Dee” Crowe and Darci Dee Schmitt; grandchild Samuel Crowe; great-grandchildren, Jude Wilson Crowe and Liliana Mae Crowe; siblings, Russell, Robert “Bob” and Marilyn (Dennis) Krisher.

Delmar is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his parents. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Holcombe United Methodist Church in Holcombe. Memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Paul Nessmer presiding. Military honors will begin after the service at church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ryanfh.com.

Special thank you to all the family and friends for their loving support.