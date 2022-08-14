LA CRESCENT — Delores Cornforth, 97, of La Crescent passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.
There will be a private family graveside service held at the Oakland Cemetery in Dresbach, where Delores will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Delores’ complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you wish, please donate in Delores’ name to the charity of your choice.