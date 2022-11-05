LA CROSSE—Delores “Dee” F. Miller, 90 of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard, passed away Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born February 13, 1932 to Fredrick and Inga (Johnson) Goede in Vernon County. Dee graduated from Viroqua High School in 1949. She married Richard Stellner and together they had a farm on Chaseburg Ridge. They later divorced. Dee went to work at the Ten Mile House as a cook, and what a cook she was! She also cooked at Hideaway Bar and the Senior Center in Chaseburg. She then opened her dream Dee’s Diner in Stoddard in 1985 which she owned until 1994. Dee married Walter Miller and after retirement they loved to travel. Dee enjoyed going south for the winter. Polka festing was one of their shared passions. Dee volunteered many years at Carol Heights until Covid came into play. She loved music and dancing. Harry Olson and Concordia were her two favorite places. She was a GREAT mother and grandmother. You never left her house without eating something and the coffee was always on.