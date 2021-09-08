ONALASKA—Delores “Dee” (Kjos) Osweiler passed away at the age of 90 years old, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Delores was one of 13 children born to Albert and Clara (Estenson) Kjos, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, on July 7, 1931, in Whitehall, WI. In her youth, she played shortstop for fast-pitch softball and enjoyed roller skating; later in life, she enjoyed bowling with family and friends. She was also an avid Brewers fan and loved watching them on TV, as well as attending Loggers games with her family.

Mom and Dad met while roller skating at Winter Gardens in La Crosse. Dad told his buddy, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry one day”. On May 2, 1951, Mom married her “honey boy”, Robert “Ozzie” Osweiler, at St. John’s Catholic Church. They soon started their family of five girls, whom they raised in the home they built in Onalaska. While raising her family, Mom also took pride in waitressing and hostessing at The Fireside Restaurant, Blue Moon, and the La Crosse Country Club. She also cooked school lunch at St. Patrick’s Grade School for several years, and she was also an active member at St. Patrick’s Church, where she was well known for being the salad bar lady for 25 years at their Lenten fish fry.