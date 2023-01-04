EAU CLAIRE — Delores “Dee” M. (Lutzen) Sloop, 87, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at Heatherwood Assistant Living/Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Delores was born on Dec. 21, 1935, to Edward and Alvina (Nelson) Lutzen. She grew up in Elk Mound and graduated from Elk Mound High School.

She married Delmar G. Sloop on Sept. 28, 1957, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

She had many talents and skills. First and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also known as “The Egg Lady.” Those who received one of her goose, ostrich, emu or chicken eggs know there one of a kind.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Patrick) Shadick, Bloomer; six grandchildren: Jacqueline (Monty) Fetting, Matthew (Meghan) Shadick, Joshua (Sara) Shadick, Davis Klevgard, Katelyn Klevgard (fiance Morgan) and Logan Sloop; two step-grandchildren: Alex and Lucas; eight great-grandchildren: Adison, Brycen, Evan, Hazel, Henry, Adam, Arianna and Amiyah; son-in-law, David Klevgard; daughter-in-law, Joan Sloop.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (2021); daughter, Linda (Sloop) Klevard; son, David Sloop; brother, Donnie; sisters: Evelyn Townsend and Carol Sand; brothers-in-law: Ronald Tyler and Archie Sand.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heatherwood and Promedica (Heartland Hospice) for all they did for mom.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.