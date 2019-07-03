ONALASKA — Delores “Dee” M. Monsoor, 69 of Onalaska passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to Mass at the church Friday. A complete obituary will follow.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Delores "Dee" M. MonsoorSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Print Ads
Furniture
Furniture