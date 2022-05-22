LA CROSSE — Delores Elaine Teachout (90) died peacefully at St Joseph’s Rehab Center in La Crosse, Wis., on April 29, 2022.

She was born on July 2, 1931, in Mobridge South Dakota to William and Anna Bryan. Her family moved to Menomonie, Wisconsin in 1936.

Delores married Kenneth Teachout on January 1, 1951. The ceremony took place in Ken’s parents’ home. Family lore has it that they were married between the Cigar Bowl and the Rose Bowl. La Crosse State was playing in the Cigar bowl in that year.

Dee is survived by four children: Sherwood Stanish, Margaret Lafky (Kevin), Kelly Teachout (Sandra Krajewski), and Kristopher Teachout; six grand children: Sarah Freeman (Dave), Elizabeth Stanish (Gareth Flanery), Richard Stannish (Amanda Lynch), Matthew Stanish (Jen Storick), Michael Lafky (Priya), and Nathan Teachout (Nikki).

She was proceeded in death by a son Michael and her husband Ken. A graveside service will be held June 1, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Dickinson Funeral Services is assisting the family with the funeral.