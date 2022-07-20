Delores (Hundt) Althoff

BANGOR/LA CROSSE — Delores Theresa (Hundt) Althoff, 97, died peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care, where she had been a resident for the past eleven months. She was an amazing woman who lived a vibrant life and leaves behind a rich legacy built on her love for her family and friends, her commitment to her faith and church, and her tireless support for her beloved community of Bangor.

She was born on July 16, 1925, to Peter and Mary (Zanter) Hundt in Middle Ridge, the 12th of 14 children. Life on the family farm was no picnic. Delores and her siblings all had to pitch in, whether it was milking the cows, clearing stones from the fields or saving the tobacco crop by hunting for tobacco worms, for which Pa paid them a penny each. She learned early on to live by her mother’s mantra of three simple words: “Pray, work, save.”

She graduated eighth grade from St. Peter’s Grade School in Middle Ridge in 1939 and was especially proud of one report card that had straight As, with one exception — a C in “Getting Along with Others.” Later in life, she confessed her transgression — one of the nuns had caught her throwing a snowball at a classmate and pushing him down a hill. Despite her academic success and a strong desire to attend high school, that dream would have to wait.

On Feb. 15, 1944, she married George Althoff at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge, the church in which she also had been baptized and confirmed. She and George moved several times early in their married life before relocating to a home below Middle Ridge in 1953. Over the next seven years — as their family grew from six to nine children — Delores was a single parent from Monday morning until Friday evening while George was on the road selling farm equipment. In addition to getting six kids ready for school, making sure the cow was milked and the chickens were fed, and tending to the needs of her children still at home, she also found time to drive Ma Hundt to Mass pretty much every weekday.

In 1960, Delores and George moved their family to Bangor, where George began his own farm equipment sales and service business, they became members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and she gave birth to their 10th child. Over the next six decades, Delores integrated herself into the community through her church, the 4-H program, the Bangor school system and the Bangor business community. During that time, she also worked diligently to help grow the family business. There were many days on which she was interrupted from her household chores to go to the garage to locate parts for a barn cleaner, silo unloader or cattle waterer.

Her dedication to St. Mary’s was deep and unwavering. She served as president and secretary of the Parish Council of Church Women and was active on numerous committees for many years. In the early 1980s, she organized a church choir that she led for three decades before stepping aside in 2010. During that time, she was instrumental in ensuring that the choir sang at every funeral Mass, as well as at other special events such as Holy Days and especially Christmas Eve. For 26 years, she scheduled the Knights of Columbus First Friday Day of Prayer. For 14 years, she taught Catechism class for seventh and eighth graders. She also served as a Rosary leader, Eucharistic minister and lector, sewed baptismal gowns, and worked at dozens of church dinners over the years. For her many volunteer activities, she was chosen as a “Woman of Light” by the Deanery of the La Crosse Diocese in 2010.

The Bangor business community also was a beneficiary of Delores’ dedication. She was a member of the Bangor Business Club for many years and helped organize “Welcome to Bangor” packets for new residents to the village. She was a staunch believer in “buying locally.” In 1987, she was selected as Jaycee of the Year by the Bangor Jaycees Club. In 1994, she and George were honored to be selected as Parade Marshals for the annual Lions Club Bangor Summerfest celebration for their contributions to the community.

She served as a co-leader of the Bangor Township 4-H Club for 33 years, during which time she spearheaded a community-wide recycling effort that lasted more than three decades. She served as secretary of the Bangor School District PTA and attended countless school plays, recitals, sporting events and concerts in which her children, grandchildren and eventually great-grandchildren were involved. She took an active role in the successful campaign to build a new high school in Bangor in the 1990s and was extremely proud when the building was dedicated in September 1997.

As her children grew into adulthood, Delores discovered that she did indeed have some spare time to pursue her own dreams. In 1982 — 43 years after graduating from eighth grade — she passed the GED exam to fulfill her lifelong desire to earn a high school degree.

She enjoyed bowling in a couple’s league with her husband and later in a women’s league. She discovered the joy of golf in regular outings with some of her sisters and, on an annual basis, in a head-to-head matchup with their brothers.

The close-knit family also formed a choir, the Hundt Family Singers, which for many years performed regularly at Hillview Nursing Home and other venues in the La Crosse area. The highlight of their singing exploits came on June 7, 1992, when the group proudly sang the national anthem at County Stadium prior to a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game.

She enjoyed attending business conventions with George and discovered that despite her humble farm-girl upbringing and her modest wardrobe, just by “being herself” she could be the life of the party on trips to places such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Hawaii and Switzerland.

She loved playing cards, especially euchre with family, friends and later in life at local tournaments. At age 90, she once was asked by one of her children how she had done at the previous night’s tournament after having won the previous two events. “I didn’t win, but that’s OK,” she replied. “If you win too often, the old people get really upset with you.”

Delores’ cooking and canning skills were first-rate. When you were cooking for a family of 12, there was no other option. She was especially proud of her apple pie squares and her award-winning garlic dill pickles, which were enjoyed as far away as Harvard University and London, England.

She is survived by her 10 children: Tom “Fish” Althoff of Bangor, Kate Proctor of La Crosse, Barbara (Jack Damm) Althoff of Los Altos Hills, California, Gary (Karen) Althoff of Bangor, Gail (Wendell) Everson of Bangor, Mary Althoff of La Crosse, George (Cathy) Althoff of Baraboo, Steve (Renee Hammes) Althoff of Onalaska, Nancy (Dan) Schulte of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Laurie (Gary) Rowley of Blue Mounds; 20 grandchildren: Sam Althoff of Oakdale, Minnesota, Charles (Stuart Munson) Althoff of Minneapolis, Nick (Desiree) Althoff of Rockland, Ryan (Brook Wilkinson) Damm of Fairfax, California, Cassandra (Arthur Paris) Damm of Chicago, Abigail (Kevin Conner) Damm of Santa Clara, California, Melissa Althoff of Rochester, Minneosta, Jenny Althoff of Rockland, Todd (April) Everson of Milwaukee, Cory (Heather) Everson of Bangor, Neil (Stella) Everson of Cudahy, Robbie (Michelle) Everson of Bangor, Matt (Gemma) Althoff of Hood River, Oregon, Andrew (Amy) Althoff of Winona, Minnesota, Laura (Rob) Lorenz of Woodville, Wisconsin, Mary Althoff of Rochester, Minnesota, Anna Schulte of Minneapolis, Lucy (Thomas) Schulte of Minneapolis, Ben Rowley of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, and Lydia (Jadon) Schuhmacher of Blue Mounds Wisconsin; 24 great-grandchildren: Mariah Althoff, Zeke Wilkinson Damm, Severin Paris, Zelda Paris, Adelaide Conner, Margaret Damm, Natalie Althoff, Lily Mercer, Nolan Everson, Adrick Everson, John Walter Everson, Allison Everson, Carly Everson, Autumn Everson, Katie Everson, Spencer Everson, Layton Everson, Macy Everson, Fiona Althoff, Simon Althoff, Jackson Althoff, Sullivan Althoff , Delaney Althoff and Ava Lorenz; step grandchildren: Alicia (David) Bates, Libby (Xili) Syla, Jacob Fleming, Whitney (Daniel) Boughen, Nicole (Kari) Somusson, and Preston Briggs; step great grandchildren: Arabella Bates, Gianna Bates, Ammar Syla, Raif Syla, Lis Syla, Kron Syla, Callum Somusson, Allen Bronson, David Bronson and Randal Bronson; two siblings: Delia Bina of La Crosse and Arnold (Madonna) Hundt of Bangor; sisters-in-law: Marcie Hundt of Bangor, Betty Althoff of La Crosse and Jean Althoff of Walnut Grove, California; brother-in-law Henry (Jackie) Althoff of La Crosse. She is further survived by Cindy Amberg, Judy Stevens, Brandi Hines as well as scores of loving nieces, nephews and fellow parishioners. She is further survived by her Bangor friends and neighbors, especially Mary Hemker, her treasured friend and fellow Milwaukee Brewers fan and Mary Wolf, her close friend who was always there for her and helped her with many projects, especially when it came time to make a baby quilt for another new grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; son-in-law, John Proctor; daughter-in-law, Judy Althoff; two grandchildren: Tony Althoff and Stacey Althoff; two infant granddaughters; and 11 siblings: Marie (Peter) Schmidt, Mabel (Walter) Cavadini, Bernie (Kate) Hundt, Kay (Ray) Moon, Irene Martinek, Emil (Tillie) Hundt, Josie (La Mont) Clements, Sally Oswalt, Pete (Bernice) Hundt, Dave Hundt, Arlene (Norbert) Schmidt. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend and Bingo buddy, Anna Mashak.

Memorials are preferred to the Bangor and Area Historical Society or the Bangor First Responders.The family wishes to express our deep appreciation to EVERYONE at Riverside Transitional Care for their loving care of our mother. You became part of our family and your compassion and kindness to her and our family was greatly appreciated and will be remembered always. We all felt the “warmth of your love” and it was a great comfort and blessing to us. We know she got the best care and she loved you all dearly, especially “M & M!”

Delores’ spirit, wisdom and love will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.