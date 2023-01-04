LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Delores I. Sorenson, 88, of La Crescent, Minn., died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born in Spring Grove, Minnesota, on October 5, 1934.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Private family burial will take place at a later date.