WEST SALEM — Delores J. Torgerson, 91, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her son’s home in Holmen. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 W. Franklin St. Pastor Dan McCurdy will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Richland Center Cemetery, Richland Center, Wisconsin. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered, and the complete obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.