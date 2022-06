LA CROSSE, Wis. — Delores M. “Dorie” Boehlke, 93, of La Crosse passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A memorial service and celebration of Dorie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. For the full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.