Delores Joann Randles
Delores Joann Randles, 87, of Viroqua died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Delores was born at home in Vernon County, June 21, 1931, to Herbert and Constance (Olson) Knutson. After graduating from high school she soon met and married the love of her life, Calvin John Randles. Calvin was career Army serving for 23 years in both World War II and Korea, and so as a military wife, Delores got to see the world, traveling overseas to Germany and wherever Calvin was stationed next.
Upon returning home they bought and worked an 80 acre farm, where they raised Guernseys and grew tobacco. If that wasn't hard enough, they both worked outside of the farm as well. Delores worked in retail most of her life, at various businesses including Clayton's, Aspenson's, the Kickapoo Country Store, the Country Market, Gloria's, Mr. G's and Dunnum's.
When she wasn't working she relaxed by watching westerns (especially John Wayne) and soaps she affectionately called 'her stories' She also spent endless hours out in the barn taking care of her 20 or so cows, as well as taking in any stray dog, cat, rabbit or raccoon, or really any animal in need.
Her love for others, her spirit and her laughter will be greatly missed.
God bless our memories of Delores.
Delores is survived by her son, Herb (Sally) Randles; her four grandchildren, Erin (Lawrence) Burns, Lucas Randles, Emily (Brandon) Measner and Mike (Jen) Bailey; and her nine great-grandchildren, Herbie and Fynna Burns and Owen and Mason Measner and Jax, Morgan, Ryan, Paige and Hazel Bailey. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Maryanne (d. Lamar) Stellner, John Knutson, Jean Knutson and Anita (d. Harlan ‘Whitey') Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harlan'Whitey' (Violet) Knutson and Lamont (Patricia) Knutson.
Funeral services for Delores will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Pete Beckstrand of Bethel Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bethel Lutheran Church.
