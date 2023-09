LA CRESCENT—Deloris McDonald, age 95, of La Crescent, died August 26, 2023. Deloris was born on November 6, 1927. A 1945 graduate of Central High School, La Crosse.

Deloris was employed by the La Crosse County Welfare Office for 15 years until her marriage to William McDonald in 1962.

She is survived by her two sons: Paul of Albuquerque and Thomas (Roxanne) of San Antonio; four grandchildren: Stacy, Andrea, Zachary, and Leah.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.