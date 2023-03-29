Deloris Vivian (Jandt) Britt, ( 97 ), passed away on March 24 at Brookdale Senior living in Onalaska, WI.

She was born in rural Bangor (Adams Valley) WI to Arthur W. and Charlotte Jandt.

Moving to town in 1931, she attended second grade in Bangor Elementary School and graduated from high school on May 1, 1942.

Being wartime, she became employed on May 13 by the US Navy Dept. inspecting 20mm shells. In September 1942, she enrolled in the Secondary Education Dept. of the LaCrosse Teachers College while continuing to work. While in college she became a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (Honor Society in Education). She graduated with honors in June 1947. Her secondary education teaching career began in Black River Falls in September (after spending the summer working at a resort in Hartland).

She married Franklin S. Britt on June 24, 1949, moved to La Crosse into a two room apartment and became employed at the La Crosse Teachers College Library, her alma mater (they were not hiring married women as teachers in Wisconsin at that time). They built their home in 1952.

In the Fall 1954, she resumed teaching high school at Bangor High School where she once again enjoyed library work and directing plays. The year, 1957, took her to La Crosse Central High School to teach English and join the library staff. In moving to the new Central on Losey Blvd., she became the head librarian in the new school. During this time in the summers, she earned two Master’s Degrees in Education and Library Science at UW Madison.

In recent years, she has been active in WREA and LREA serving as president. She, also, served as local president, state president and regional director of Delta Kappa Gamma. She became a member of Eastern Star serving at times as president of both Onalaska and LaCrosse chapters.

After retirement 1985, she became active in District 1 Conference of United Methodist Women and enjoyed life in their cabin (the land) with Frank who also retired. She dearly missed the interaction with the young people at Central High.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband.

She is survived by nephews: Arthur Fiet (Carol), Lowell Fiet (M. Cristina); grandnephews: Ryan Fiet (Crystal), Aaron Feit (Danyel), and great-grandnephews: Ari and Mateo Fiet. She is also survived by her husband’s nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31st at 11:00 a.m. at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Road, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.