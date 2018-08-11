PRESCOTT, Wis. — Delos James Doyle, 78, of Prescott died peacefully at his daughter’s home in Bloomington, Minn., Friday evening, Aug. 10, 2018, after recently being diagnosed with cancer.
Delos James, the son of Delos F. and Mary (Crimmons) Doyle, was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Cuba City, Wis. Following his graduation in 1957 from Aquinas High School of La Crosse, James continued his education at both St. Mary’s and Winona State, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard, and Nov. 18, 1961, James was united in marriage to Rosemary K. Tschumper in La Crescent, Minn.
James began working in Forest Services for a brief time and later for the railroad, also pharmaceutical sales, and later retired from Koch Refinery in 1998. Whether it was deer hunting, morel hunting, or boating, James simply loved to be outdoors. In his later years, he also found the quiet time of reading to be an enjoyment in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth (Vern) Grimslid; sons-in-law, Charles Folch and Tad Erickson; and by his nephew, Timothy Doyle.
James is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosemary; daughters, Debra (Daniel) Enright, Julie (Jeff) Cohen and Victoria (Brad) Galvin; grandchildren, Brian, Eric and Carolyn Enright, Celina (Jesse) Sinclair, Lucas Folch and Brianna (Paul) Rangitsch; great-grandchildren, Isla and Grady Rangitsch; many beloved brothers and sisters; and by other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Old Ptacek Event Center, 1449 Orrin Road, in Prescott. Private family interment was held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.
Immediately following the memorial service, family and friends are cordially invited to greet the family during a reception, also at the Old Ptacek Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, James’ family kindly request memorials be designated to American Cancer Society in his memory.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com. Arrangements are being completed by Caturia, Smidt & Starkson Funeral Home & Crematory of Hastings.