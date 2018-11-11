Denis Lee Tucker, 69, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Born April 2, 1949, in Sparta, to the late Harvey and Louise Tucker.
He is survived by his son, Xai Vue; grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney and Avery; sisters, Jane Kenna and JoAnn Kenna; brother, Gary Tucker; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and three brothers. He is a member of the Jehovah Witness.
Visitation and service will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, at 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, Wis., 54603.