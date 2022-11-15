WINONA — Denise Lynn Sheehan, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Winona on Nov. 11, 2022. She was born on March 13, 1957, in Sterling, Illinois, to William and Evelyn Brinkmeyer.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Devon, her sister Diana, and countless other family and friends.

Denise will be lovingly missed by her husband, Dennis, of Winona; three children, Rick Lowry of Blue Island, Illinois; Ashley Rolbiecki of Goodview, Minnesota; and Lindsay (Tyler) Styx of Winona; seven grandchildren, Ricky, Tyler, Bailee, Camryn, Chase, Kaidyn and Blake; her sister, Becky Brantner; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog Jax; and other extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Denise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her time spent with family above all. Denise was raised in Blue Island, Illinois. During her youth, she enjoyed softball and ice skating.

She met the love of her life, Dennis Sheehan, and the two married in 1986. She worked in health care most of her life, enjoying the geriatric population most of all. She and Dennis later retired in Winona after relocating from Manteno, Illinois. Denise will be missed for her sense of humor and giving nature. She could bring laughter and sarcasm to any situation. She was a lifetime Rolling Stones fan and had the moves to go along with it. Denise had a love for gardening, cooking, connecting with family and friends on Facebook, animals, online shopping, crime shows, sweets, Chicago-style food, decorating her home, and spoiling her grandchildren, often saying to her youngest grandson “meet me at the fence” for a special treat. “Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything.”

A celebration of Denise’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the celebration from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. www.hofffuneral.com.