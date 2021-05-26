Dennis B. “Snoopy” Strasser, 67, of Stoddard, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021, while working in Manchester, Iowa.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, followed by a celebration of Dennis’ life at 3:00 p.m. at Nutbush City Limits, 3624 George St., La Crosse.