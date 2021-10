BROOKFIELD, WI—Dennis C. Hood, of Brookfield WI, a former LaCrosse resident, passed away on September 30, 2021, at the age of 84 years. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 10 AM—12 Noon at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, with Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home website at www.churchandchapel.com for complete notice.