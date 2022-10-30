Dennis D. "Denny" Boettcher, age 75, of La Crescent passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 27, 1947, to Victor and Ruth (Jeche) Boettcher in Wykoff, Minn. Denny married Nancy Boettcher and together they had two sons, Trent and Trevor. The couple later divorced. After moving to La Crescent in the early 70s, Denny worked as a mechanic at a couple different shops around town. He then purchased the Amoco Station which he later turned into La Crescent Tire and Battery.

At a very young age, Denny developed a passion for cars. From racing through the back roads in Fillmore County when he was younger to taking his sons to the drag races in Brainerd, Minn., Denny's love for cars was evident. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time with his grandkids, and attending church every Sunday.

Denny is survived by his two sons and their families, Trent (Amber) Boettcher, Addison and Turner, and Trevor (Kristin) Boettcher, Madelyn and Noah; two brothers, Jimmy (Nancy) Boettcher and Curtis (Cheryl) Boettcher; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent. Online condolences can be made at www.schumacher-kish.com.