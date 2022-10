LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Dennis D. “Denny” Boettcher, age 75, of La Crescent passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent. A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.