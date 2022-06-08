Dennis Dean Hagen

WESTBY - Dennis Dean Hagen, age 74, of Westby, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born to Magnus and Elda (Nustad) Hagen at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse on October 20, 1947. Dennis graduated from Westby High School with the class of 1966.

Following graduation, he worked with his father as an electrician for many years, and upon his father's death, Dennis took over the business. He worked for Paul Lind in Cashton. He then worked part time for the town of Christiana until his retirement. Dennis loved tractor pulls and country western music, especially Boxcar Willie and Bill Anderson. He enjoyed going to Nashville and Branson, Missouri multiple times. Dennis was known as a gentle person and a hard worker.

He was confirmed and very involved with church activities at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, serving on the building committee, served as an usher, and delivered bulletins to the shut ins. While being active at the church, Dennis was equally involved in the Westby community and other area churches. He was a member of the Sons of Norway, volunteer of the year for the senior citizens, and was in the electrician's club at Vernon Electric Cooperative. He was always willing to help others.

Survivors include his brother, Marcellus (Anita) Hagen; his nephew, David (Erin) Hagen; three great-nieces and nephew: Alexis, Avery, and Sawyer Hagen; many cousins; and special friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.

A Memorial Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation was held at the church from Noon until the time of the service. Dennis was laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Gundersen Hospital and Clinic for the compassionate care they provided.