Dennis E. Campbell, son of Cyrus F. and Lauretta E. (nee Wittemann) Campbell passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Tomah VA Residential Living Center in Tomah, WI.

Dennis was born on April 4, 1950, and was raised on a farm in the Town of Barton. He was Kewaskum. Dennis was a member of the Kewaskum High School graduating class of 1968. He entered the US Army in 1969 to serve his country as a medic in the Vietnam Conflict and he was honorably discharged in 1971. He was extremely proud of serving his country and to be a US Army Veteran. During his working years, Dennis worked at several local companies in various positions as a factory worker. His immense joy in life was family and in particular his daughters, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He was an avid sports fan of many different sports but especially football and the Green Bay Packers. Before a game day you would hear him say “pray for the Packers”. Dennis loved listening to country music oldies and thoroughly enjoyed having burgers, brats, beans, and awesome desserts at family cookouts. Going out to eat was always special to Dennis.

Dennis is survived by two daughters: Brenda (Darryl) Waechter and Jennifer (Scott) Wisniewski; sisters: Kathleen Walker of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sharon (Daniel) Pahl of Horicon. He is further survived by three granddaughters: Kayla Waechter, Camryn Waechter, and Madeline Wisniewski; one grandson, Zachary (Myriah) Waechter of Neenah and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Ann Waechter. In addition,

Dennis is survived by his nephew, Eric Pahl of El Paso, Texas; two first cousins: Br. Jerome Campbell of Mount Calvary, and Janice (Russell) Oelhafen of Kewaskum. He will be deeply missed by three close friends: Jackie Syens, Rose Schweisthal and George Wilson all of Tomah, and by his many friends at the Strike Zone in Tomah. Dennis said, “Tomah is home to me”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two aunts: Gertrude Campbell, and Isabelle Karius; two uncles: Miles Campbell and Henry Wittemann; and two brother-in laws: David Walker and Steven Schmidt.

Visitation: Dennis’ family will greet relatives and friends on May 9th, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with Father Mark Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery with Military Honors. Dennis will be buried next to his grandparents: Frank and Catherine Wittemann, and his Uncle Henry Wittemann.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The VFW are requested by his family. Dennis was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dennis’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-