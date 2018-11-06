SPARTA — Dennis L. Farra, 72, of Sparta passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. He was born April 6, 1946, in Milwaukee to Arthur and Alma (Densmore) Farra.
Dennis married Shirley Scholze Aug. 7, 1965, in Sparta. They later divorced. Dennis enjoyed stock car races, especially watching his kids and grandkids race. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and working on John Deere lawn mowers. He also liked working with wood. Dennis joined the National Guard when he was a senior in high school. He served for seven years. He worked as a welder, machinist and fabricator at various places over the years. Dennis is survived by three children, Jeff (Gina) Farra of Melvina, Denise Miller of Sparta and Melissa (Troy) Dockerty of Norwalk. He also had 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur (Faye) Farra of California; sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Nolan) Downing of Edgerton, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Keith of Milwaukee; and his grandson, Kaleb Miller of Sparta. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Jeff Burrows officiating. Burial full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 p.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.