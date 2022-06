WESTBY—Dennis Hagen, 74, of Westby, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church from Noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.