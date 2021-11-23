Dennis James "Denny" Engel

DORCHESTER—Dennis “Denny” James Engel died suddenly Friday November 19, 2021

A mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday November 24, 2021, at 10:45 am at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Colby, WI. Father D. Joseph Redfern will officiate. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. All are welcome to attend. A private family burial will be performed in the near future.

Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday November 23, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Homes (203 North 4th Street, Abbotsford, WI) and on Wednesday at Saint Mary’s from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Dennis is survived by Angela Engel, Abbotsford, WI, Kristin (Rob) McMahon, Stoddard, WI, Megan Engel, Brice Prairie, WI and special nephew, Michael (Louise) Hackel; grandchildren: Robby McMahon III, Reagan, Madisyn and Kenadie Schraufnagel, Jaxson and Avonlea, Godson, Hunter Hackel and special great-niece, Natalie Hackel; sisters: Terry (Melvin) Deml, Cathy (Allan) Peissig, Barbie (Jeff) Bublitz, Deanna “Beaner” (Randy) Stockwell, Jaycine “Babe” (Gary) Geiger and mother-in-law, Dolores (nee Firnstahl) Hedler.

