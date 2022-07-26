WINONA — Dennis P. Maloney, 75, of Winona passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A Christian wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, with visitation following the wake service from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will not be any visitation held on Thursday; please meet at the Cathedral for the Mass.

