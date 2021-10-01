ONALASKA—Dennis Peter Vosen passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Onalaska, WI. He was 64 years old.

Born February 27, 1957, in LaFarge, WI, Dennis called Wisconsin home his entire life and was an enthusiastic supporter of all things Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. After graduating from La Farge High School in 1975, he attended Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI, where he double majored in Biology and Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics. More importantly, during this time, Dennis met and fell in love with classmate Michelle (Shelly) Lamb, who went on to be his wife of forty years. They both graduated from Viterbo College in 1980 and continued their journey together, raising three children in La Crosse, WI.

In addition to his wife Michelle, he is survived by their three children: Sean Lamb-Vosen (Nicole), Chelsea Pretasky (Jim), and Carly Fronsee (Jeff); and their four grandchildren: Eleanor, Autumn, Meadow, and Jasper; as well as his parents Robert and Anita Vosen; and six siblings: Lynne Clark (Wayne), Lisa Jernander (Bernard), Laura Harrison, Tom Vosen (Robin), Bill Vosen (Lisa), and Geoff Vosen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

As one of Wisconsin’s favorite sons, Dennis’s forty-year pioneering dairy science career earned him many blue ribbons, accolades, and industry awards. He was one of the original founding partners of Century Foods International and Whitehall Specialties, where he developed many patents for his unique products. Dennis was a true scientist and expert in his field. Those who visited the Lamb-Vosen household were always welcomed with squeaky cheese curds, a bratwurst, and a beverage.

A private celebration of Dennis’s life will be held in the future where a bench honoring him and his favorite pastime, golf, will be placed in the foothills of Grandad’s Bluff. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Dennis requested donations in memoriam be made to the Viterbo University Biology Department in hopes that his passion for dairy science would continue to flourish and spark curiosity in the next generation.