TOMAH—Dennis W. Clark aka George, Denny, Red Den, Papa and Grandpa, died peacefully at Tomah Health surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in Viroqua Hospital to LaVerne and Mayvis (Gilbertson) Clark on August 21, 1953. He spent his childhood in Ontario, WI helping his dad and uncles with the gas station and car lot. He attended Brookwood School until he graduated high school. Many memories were made in Ontario with his lifelong friends, including “riding the rails”-hopping between trains and living the “Hobo” life. Dennis later moved to Kenosha with his mom and dad where he and dad owned a gas station. After getting sick of the city life, Dennis and his parents settled in Tomah, WI where they formed Clarks—auto body, lawn and garden, auto salvage and auto sales. Dennis and Karen were united in marriage on August 24, 1985, with Karen’s daughters, Nickie and Robyn. He became the dad that he didn’t have to be. In 1993, they added another daughter to the family, Desiree.

Over the years, Dennis developed some pretty bad health issues, including emphysema, compression fractures on his spine, kidney failure, and heart complications. All of which caused him an immense amount of pain. Despite this pain, he still got up and worked hard every day to do the business he loved. As of June 2nd, he could breathe again and there is no more pain.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of almost 38 years, Karen (Andrews); his daughters: Nickie (Pete) Badaluco, Robyn Cameron, Desiree` (Donnie Fowler) Clark; his pride and joy, Aiden Cameron Clark; his best little partner, Landyn Clark; Dominic Badaluco, Kendall (Trevor) Leathers and Marcus Wilson; his sisters and brothers: Nancy Brey, Sandy (Jack) VonRuden, Gary (Donna) Clark, and Linda King; his father-in-law, Quyntin Andrews; his sisters-in-law: Lynda (Carl) Babino, Lynette (Randy) Gibbs, Robin (Richard) Madson, (His “twisted sister”), Nancy Carey and Carolyn Clark along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother: LaVerne and Mayvis Clark; mother-in-law, Bette Andrews; brother, Ron Clark; brother-in-law, Sonny Brey and nieces, Shannon King.

A Visitation and luncheon will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Tomah American Legion, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the D&K Clarks Shop, Tomah.

