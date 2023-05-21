ONALASKA — Denver Duane Heal, 90, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on May 15, 2023, at home. He was born January 25, 1933, in De Soto, Wis., to Denver and Marie (Grim) Heal.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, of over 68 years; his children: Mary Berger, Mark (Beth), Richard (Kimberly), John (Marlene), and Tom, daughter-in-law, Suanne Kraft. He is further survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Cindy) of Lodi, Wis., and sisters: Donna of Viola, Wis., and Judy (Charles) of Beaver Dam, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; grandson, Adam Berger; son-in-law, Tom Berger; his parents, and sister and brother-in-law: Dick and Darlene Johannesen.

Denver graduated from Viola High School in 1950. Denver worked for his father at their Mobil Gas Station in Viola, Wis., up to his 18th birthday and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Denver proudly served as an Amphibious Tractor Mechanic in the Korean War. Denver was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He served his country from February 1951 through April 1953. Denver has been a proud member of the American Legion for 70 years.

He married his High School sweetheart, Jacqueline (Jackie) Keach, on July 24, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, Wis. They resided in Viroqua, Wis., where Denver served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department from 1954 to 1961.

Denver and Jackie moved to La Crosse, Wis., in 1961, where he worked at Equifax as an Insurance Inspector until his retirement.

Denver was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Drummond, Wis. Denver and Jackie were long term members of Blessed Sacrament Parrish where their six children attended school. Denver also loved golfing and was a member of Virgil’s Wednesday Night Golf League for many years.

At the family's request, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.