CHIPPEWA FALLS — Derek Joshua “DJ” Hazelton, 40, of Chippewa Falls walked on to his next adventure on July 11, 2023.

Derek was born on Oct. 22, 1982, to Rick and Deborah (Thibedeau) Hazelton. Derek loved lighting off fireworks, horror movies and dogs. Derek was loved and will forever be missed by his life partner and love of his life, Elizabeth Roshell of Chippewa Falls; his “Peanut” daughter, Arlyona Hazelton, and his “Soda” son, Domenic Hazelton, both at home; his bulldog, Zeus; father, Rick (Patty Reedy) Hazelton of Chippewa Falls; sister, Tamra (Ken) Fabian of Madison; brother, Richard (Kelly) Hazelton of Chippewa Falls; nephews, Eric (Ceci) Fabian, Alex (Chelsea) Fabian, and Logan Liddell; nieces, Autumn Pawlak and Ashtyn Hazelton; and many aunts and uncles.

Derek was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah; paternal grandparents, Phillip and Elizabeth Hazelton; maternal grandparents, Gladys and Roy Thibedeau; aunts, Paula Kvapil and Donna Thibedeau; cousin, Chris Thibedeau; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, July 21, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, July 21, at the funeral Home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.