LA CROSSE—DeWayne F. “Smokey” Aasen, age 88, of Mindoro passed away peacefully on April 15 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1934 in Viroqua, WI to William and Florence (Lawrence) Aasen. He married Artis J. Torgerson on October 18, 1959 in Viroqua. Together they had six children, Kristine, Laura, Eric, Knute, Andrew, and Sarah, fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 20 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church in West Salem.
A full obituary is available on the Coulee Region Cremation website.