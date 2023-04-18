LA CROSSE—DeWayne F. “Smokey” Aasen, age 88, of Mindoro passed away peacefully on April 15 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1934 in Viroqua, WI to William and Florence (Lawrence) Aasen. He married Artis J. Torgerson on October 18, 1959 in Viroqua. Together they had six children, Kristine, Laura, Eric, Knute, Andrew, and Sarah, fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.