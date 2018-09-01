NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Diana Kay Johnson Davidson, 60, of New Albany passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at her home.
She was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Wheeler Elementary School in Jefferson County School District in Kentucky. For 27 years, Di devoted her life to the wellbeing and success of her students. She was her family’s number one fan, cheering the loudest from the bleachers, always encouraging them with her love and support. Family was Diana’s top priority in life. She loved spending time with family in La Crosse.
Diana is survived locally by her brother and sister-in-law, Richie and Terri Johnson. Her “heart” as Di described, were her nieces, Taylor (Ryan) Ledvina and Kennedy Johnson; and nephew, Chase Johnson.
Abiding by Di’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. The family will have a private gathering at a later date to celebrate the life and memory of Diana.
The Diana Davidson Educational Memorial has been established at First Financial Bank, 100 East Spring Street, New Albany, IN 47150, to promote the higher education of youth.